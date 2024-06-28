Featured

Afenyo-Markin announces new changes to Majority leadership

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jun - 28 - 2024 , 16:10

The Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng has been moved to chair the newly created Economy Committee of Parliament.

Kwarteng was the chair of the Finance Committee of Parliament but the Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced on Friday that the majority caucus has moved him to chair new committee on the Economy and therefore the position of Finance Committee chairman has become vacant.

In the new Standing Orders, there is an Economy Committee, as a standalone committee from the Finance Committee but with very little power compared to the Finance Committee.

Membership of that committee is yet to be fully constituted.

Explaining the reason to move Kwaku Kwarteng to that committee, Mr Afenyo-Markin said he has the ability to confront the opposition's representation on matters of the economy.

Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed the hope that the Obuasi West lawmaker will match the opposition's Isaac Adongo on the Committee, saying "Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng is going to face him directly on the economy.”

The Effutu MP noted that the Economy Committee although new, will be one of the most important committees in the House.

"I am letting them [Minority] know some of the proactive steps we have taken on this side of the House to throw a serious challenge that it is not just about governance. We have a new Economy Committee and it is going to be the most important Committee in this House," he stated.