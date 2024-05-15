Featured

NPP Comms Director affirms Bawumia's commitment to Gonjaland ahead of campaign tour

Graphic Online Politics May - 15 - 2024 , 14:30

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has stated ahead of the campaign tour of the NPP's flagbearer in the Savannah Region, that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will always stand with the people of Gonjaland.

Mr. Ahiagbah highlighted that Dr. Bawumia played a crucial role in supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in creating the Savannah Region, fulfilling a promise that his opponent, Former President John Dramani Mahama, could not achieve.

In a post on his X platform, Mr. Ahiagbah said, "Bawumia will always stand with Gonjaland. He firmly supported H.E. Akufo-Addo in creating the Savannah Region, a promise that H.E. Mahama failed to fulfill during his presidency. Vote for Bawumia to do more for Gonjaland."

Dr. Bawumia concluded his tour of the North East Region on Monday, May 13, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming reception he received.

During an interactive meeting with the North East Regional House of Chiefs in Nalerigu on Monday, the President of the House, Ndugna Nayiri Naa Bohugu Abdulai Sheriga, commended Dr. Bawumia for his dignified conduct throughout the ongoing campaign for the 2024 elections.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the House, the Nayiri praised Dr. Bawumia's civility and admirable nature in campaigning, urging him to maintain the same approach.

The Nayiri also lauded Dr. Bawumia's exemplary work as Vice President and assured him of the Region's support in his presidential bid, emphasizing his competence, loyalty, resilience, and respect for the institution of Chieftaincy.

“I am deeply persuaded that you have what it takes to carry out the task ahead. You can rise to the challenge and uphold the good name of Ghana, making her greater and stronger.”