North Dayi MP clears medical bills of mothers

Timothy Gobah Politics May - 15 - 2024 , 09:57

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi Constituency in the Volta Region, Joycelyn Tetteh, has paid the medical bills of mothers and children at the maternity and children’s wards at the Anfoega Catholic Hospital.

Ms Tetteh also donated diapers, soap, toiletries, soft drinks and half pieces of cloth to all the mothers to lessen their burden. To ensure their safety needs, she also provided them with tokens for transportation to their various communities.

The gesture was to commemorate this year’s World Mother’s Day last Sunday, and also as a way of motivating the health workers at the hospital to continue rendering better health services for the people of North Dayi.

Ms Tetteh, in a short message, advised the young mothers to consider Family Planning to help them space the ages of their children to enhance their mental and physical health.

She expressed her appreciation to the staff of the hospital for their dedication and commitment to the people of the constituency. Relatives of the beneficiaries and the workers of the hospital thanked the North Dayi MP for her continuous support to the facility.