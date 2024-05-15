Next article: NPP Comms Director affirms Bawumia's commitment to Gonjaland ahead of campaign tour

2024 Elections: Bawumia begins house-to-house community engagements in Savannah Region

Graphic Online Politics May - 15 - 2024 , 14:46

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stepped up his community engagements as he commenced the eighth region of his national engagements in the Savannah Region on Wednesday.

Dr. Bawumia has already toured Eastern, Western, Western North, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East and North East Regions, since he started regional community engagements, where he has had engagements on the streets, in the markets, shops, and house-to-house interactions.

This morning, Dr. Bawumia and his team stormed the Savannah Region, with street and house-to-house interactions starting the day.

Dr. Bawumia engaged with people at the Yapei toll booth, Fufulsuo Market and lorry station as well as community members in Busunu.

The NPP flagbearer is expected to have a busy day in Damongo, as he is scheduled to interact with the Clergy, Imams and Zongo Chiefs, as well as market women and the youth.