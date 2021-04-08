Not time for flag bearer campaign - NPP Organiser cautions

The Eastern Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwame Appiah Kodua, has advised members and supporters of the party to desist from campaigning for any person intending to be a flag bearer of the party ahead of the scheduled time.
According to him, under Article 13 of the party's constitution, campaigning for the flag bearer position could only be done 24 months after a general election.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Kodua, therefore, urged party activists to desist from early campaigning when the time was not due.
He was speaking after some members of the party held press conferences to throw their weight behind some aspiring flag bearers of the party.
Sanctions
Mr Kodua said there were provisions in the party’s constitution which could be used to sanction any member or group of persons for violating Article 13 of the party's constitution.
He, therefore, warned all members and supporters to desist from such support for any aspiring flag bearers until the required period to do so.
Support President
According to the regional organiser, what was needed was for the rank and file of the party to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to accomplish his development agenda to win more support for the NPP.
That, Mr Kodua said, would enable the NPP to retain power in 2024 to break the eight-year cycle of regime change at general elections.
"This is not the time to come out openly to support anybody intending to be a flag bearer, since it contravenes our party's constitution, which prescribes that such a thing can only be done 24 months after a general election.”
“The general election was conducted only three months ago and we have to support the President to conclude his second term development agenda to win more support for the party to win election 2024 hands down," Mr Kodua stated.