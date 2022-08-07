North East RCC, YEA gets new administration block

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed offices for the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) office in the North East Region.
The RCC administration block constructed at a cost of GH¢17.6 million is among the administration structures being constructed for the six newly created Regions, and the second to be completed after that of Western-North Region.
Located at Nalerigu, the Regional capital the building would house all departments of the RCC and other state institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the Region.
It consists of spacious conference halls, meeting rooms, canteen, and store rooms among others.
On the other hand, the YEA regional office complex formed part of the new structures being constructed for the new regions.
Aside from housing offices of the agency, it has a spacious conference room meant for organising capacity building workshops for the youth.
Inauguration
Inaugurating the facilities at Nalerigu, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude that work on the projects, which started in his second term of office had been duly completed.
He said the construction of the new office complexes formed part of the government's resolve to ensure the effective and efficient administration of the new region, saying : "you can't create a new region, without building the necessary infrastructure to help run the region".
"The reason why we created the regions is to bring governance closer to the people and accelerate the process for socio-economic activities to progress in the various regions, and in order for that to happen you need a focal point around which governmental actions can take place" he said.
President Akufo-Addo noted that the government's agenda to create six new regions in the country was already yielding the desired results as the areas were witnessing equitable distribution of development, spanning across all sectors of the economy.
He added that "there are those who couldn't do anything when they were in office but continue to make comments about those doing things, so we will continue to make history for them to talk ".
Road projects
Touching on road infrastructure, he said the government was committed to improving the road network in the country, especially in Northern Ghana where most of the road networks were in deplorable state.
He indicated that a total of 11 road projects have been completed, while 61 others were ongoing in the North East Region.
While thanking the Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga for his unflinching support for the government towards the development of the area, the President gave the assurance that, the government would continue to provide the needed infrastructure to the people of the region to ensure that they had thier share of the national cake.
Governance
On his part, the Minister for Local Government and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe said the creation of the new regions had brought government closer to the people, saying "this has been the aspiration of the people of the region".
Aside from that, he stated that “every region has a regional capital, as well as all the necessary regional institutions. This will bring unity, equal distribution of resources and development".
Ongoing facilities
In his welcome address, the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria indicated that a number of departmental facilities were also at various stages of completion in the region.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia/Ukraine war, he said the government had undertaken a number of projects geared towards improving on the lives of the people.
Writer's email:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.