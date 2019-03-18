Ningo Traditional Council wants Ningo constituency

The Ningo Traditional Council (NTC) has written to the Electoral Commission of Ghana appealing for the creation of Ningo constituency out of the Ningo-Prampram Constituency.
The constituency in the Greater Accra Region which also serves as a district is made up of Ningo traditional area and the Prampram traditional area.
The Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, disclosed this last Thursday during a town hall meeting at Old-Ningo.
Mr Doku revealed that the move was to pave way for the petitioning of government to give the people of Ningo their own district.
“The traditional leaders wrote an official letter to the EC to divide the constituency, and the reply was that it would be considered but it was not yet time for the creation of new constituencies,” he stated.
He explained that the move followed an advice from government to the traditional leaders who wanted their own district because they were not happy with the selection of Prampram as the administrative capital of Ningo Prampram District Assembly.
In 2012, when the district was carved out of the then Dangme West District, the people of Ningo led by politically active young men, embarked on a series of protests, against the choosing of Prampram as the administrative capital.
They disengaged from the local government process and authority by embarking on a number of strategies including preventing revenue officials from operating in the area leading to the closure of the local Zonal Council.
Traditional leaders of the area also refused to participate in Assembly programmes at Prampram.
Mr Doku observed that by the Local Government Act, one constituency could not be under more than one district, therefore making it impossible for Ningo-Prampram to have more than one district while it remained one constituency.
He therefore appealed to the people of Ningo to be patient and allow the EC to follow the laid down processes in considering their application for a constituency.