Ningo SHTS gets water system to address chronic water crisis

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Jun - 02 - 2024 , 10:20

Students and staff of the Ningo Senior High Technical School in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region can now heave a sigh of relief following the construction of a mechanised water system for the school.

The water system, which is expected to improve access to potable water for the students and staff, was funded by the United Dangme Association of USA Incorporated (UDA-USA Inc).

The school, which has a population of 1750 students with majority being females, have for a number of years been grappling with water issues.

Students had to walk for nearly three kilometers for water; a situation, which had adversely affected teaching and learning in the school as well as the health and sanitation of the students.

Currently, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census as released by the Ghana Statistical Service, 87.7 percent of the populace have access to basic water supply services. However, there was a disparity between urban and rural communities.

About 96.4 per cent of the urban populace have access to basic water supply services whiles 74.4 percent of the rural populace have access to basic water supply services.

It was for this reason that the UDA-USA Inc took up the challenge to construct the water system following a request by the Queen of the Ningo, Naana Dugbakuwor Dugba II through the Project Coordinator of the Association, Francis Opai Tetteh.

Negative impact

Naana Dugbakuwor Dugba II lamented the negative impact of the lack of water on especially the female students.

She applauded the UDA-USA Inc and its members for the gesture and urged the students to make good use of the facility and called on the students to own the facility and use it as though it was built with their resources.

Breakthrough

Mr Opai Tetteh on behalf of the President of UDA-USA Incorporated,George Tetteh said after several attempts to provide water to the school, there has finally been a breakthrough to enable the students focus on their studies.