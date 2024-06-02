Featured

Vice President Bawumia tours Central Region

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 02 - 2024 , 14:52

In a strategic move highlighting the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) dedication to regional development, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has successfully concluded an extensive outreach tour across the Central Region of Ghana.

According to the NPP's National Communication Director, Richard Ahiagbah, this forms a crucial component of the party's initiative, 'The Next Chapter,' aimed at elevating socio-economic standards nationwide.

Throughout the tour scheduled for today (June 2) and Monday (June 3), Vice President Bawumia will engage with local leaders, key stakeholders, and community members, discussing the progress and future plans under the government's development agenda.

The Central Region, renowned for its diverse economic activities such as agriculture, fishing, and tourism, has been earmarked for numerous transformative projects set to enhance economic growth and improve residents' quality of life.

Among the highlights of Dr. Bawumia's visit are announcements of significant upgrades to infrastructure, particularly the improvement of road networks essential for the transportation of goods and mobility of the population. Education and healthcare also feature prominently in the Vice President's discussions, with plans to expand educational facilities and healthcare services to better accommodate the region's growing population.

In an interactive session with the youth of the region, Dr. Bawumia underscored the government's commitment to inclusive development, encouraging young people to actively participate in their communities and contribute to local and national development dialogues.

Residents responded positively to the Vice President's visit, expressing appreciation for the direct dialogue and the government's recognition of their vital role in the national development process.