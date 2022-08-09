Akufo-Addo denies backing any candidate in Nigerian presidential elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as "fake", some media reports suggesting he was interfering in the upcoming Nigerian presidential elections and gone ahead to write to the APC leader, asking him to step aside.
In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, President Akufo-Addo indicated he has written no such letter.
“My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”.
"This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.
"I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria,” President Akufo-Addo tweeted.
President Akufo-Addo who has been touring northern Ghana, on Tuesday rounded up a two-day visit to the Northern Region with the inspection of some ongoing projects.
Nigeria will hold presidential election on February 25, 2023 with the trio of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to take over the mantle from current President Muhammadu Buhari, who cannot run for office again after serving two terms.
My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qdDkyNNbtz— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 9, 2022
This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it. 2/3— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 9, 2022
I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria. 3/3— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 9, 2022