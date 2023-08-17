NDC’s Araba Tagoe passes on

Aug - 17 - 2023

A National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Araba Tagoe, has passed on at the age of 74.

She died on Tuesday (August 15, 2023) at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where she was on admission.

A son of Auntie Araba Tagoe, Thomas Hughes Amissah, confirmed her death to the Daily Graphic, describing her mother as truthful, honest, hardworking and loyal to the core.

Profile

Auntie Araba Tagoe, as she was affectionately called, was twice the NDC Deputy Women’s Organiser for Western Region.

She was a football enthusiast.

When it was rare for women supporters group to actively support football she started one with Sekondi Hassaccas.

She was a strong and straightforward person, and honesty and integrity were her trademark.

She was a party member who believed in the ideology of the party.

She was a philanthropist and a mother to most people.

A former Minister of State under late President Rawlings’ administration and twice Member of Parliament for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa in the Central Region, Kobena Fosu, a legal practitioner, in a statement to eulogise the late NDC stalwart, said “Araba was present when the party was formed at Kaku Korsah's official residence in Sekondi in 1992.

Kaku Korsah(now deceased) was the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Municipal Secretary for Sekondi-Takoradi”.

“A firebrand and radical party member, she was present to douse flames in areas where even men dared not show their faces,” it concluded.