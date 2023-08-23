NDC will revitalise bufferstock to benefit women — Asaga

Aug - 23 - 2023

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Cecilia Asaga, has assured women of the party’s unwavering support if it is voted into power during the upcoming general election.

She said the party had a proud history of advocating women's rights and gender equality because it acknowledged women as the backbone of communities, and as such making their empowerment vital to the advancement of the nation.

“We must labour assiduously to ensure that women are not only represented in decision-making processes at all levels of government and society, but are also active participants.

We must advocate for policies that promote economic inclusion, access to quality healthcare, education and equal opportunities for women,” she stressed.

Ms Asaga said this at the maiden symposium organised by the Awutu Senya East Constituency Women’s Wing of the NEC held at the Nyaniba Health College in Kasoa.

It was on the theme "Empowering Women, Inspiring Change and Uniting the NDC for Victory in 2024.”

She accused the current administration of mismanaging, among other state institutions, the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited which was created by the NDC to stabilise grain supply and prices, and to offer local farmers a ready market for their produce.

“Due to mismanagement and incompetent leadership, the business is in grave financial distress and is unable to pay its suppliers.

You all recall the time when tens of thousands of food suppliers occupied the company's premises demanding payment,” she stressed.

Bufferstock

Ms Asaga, therefore, pledged that under the stewardship of the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, the NDC would restructure, reconstruct and reinvest in the buffer stock company.

The NEC member said if elected the party would ensure that it served as a vehicle for women's economic empowerment and provided them with opportunities to flourish and achieve success, adding that it would combat post-harvest losses by encouraging the bufferstock to purchase agricultural products directly from producers.

“We will reinstate peasant cooperatives, which will offer small-scale agriculture.

Smallholder producers, notably women, should have access to financing and credit. When women thrive, families and communities thrive, and ultimately, so does our nation,” she added.