NDC Presidential primary - Mahama picks first spot on ballot paper

Samuel Duodu Politics Mar - 30 - 2023 , 08:36

Former President John Dramani Mahama picked the number one spot on the ballot paper for the presidential primary of the National Democratic Congress in the election slated for May 13.

At the balloting for spots yesterday, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, and a former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, picked the second and third positions respectively.

A fourth contestant for the flagbearership and a businessman, Ernest Kobeah, after fulfilling all the requirements and being vetted for the primary, decided to withdraw his candidature.

In a letter to the party to that effect hours to the commencement of balloting, he threw his weight behind Mr Mahama.

No acclamation

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, the NDC acting Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey Mensah, said the final leg of the party’s internal election to elect a presidential candidate for the party for the 2024 general election had been completed.

He said there was nothing like popular acclamation for former President John Dramani Mahama as was being suggested in certain quarters since two others namely, Dr Duffuor and Mr Bonsu, had also gone through the processes to appear on the ballot paper for the presidential primary.

Mr Amartey explained that in a situation where no one had picked nomination forms to contest the flagbeareship except Mr Mahama, the former President would have been endorsed by the party as its flag bearer.

He said all the candidates in the presidential contest went through the vetting process and were successful and cleared to contest the primary.

Mr Amartey said with the conclusion of the balloting, the election directorate of the party would meet the candidates and their representatives to set out the modalities to ensure free, fair and transparent election.