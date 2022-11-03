NDC extends filing of nominations for national polls

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revised the dates for filing of nominations, vetting of aspirants and hearing of appeals for the party’s upcoming national elections.
The new date for the filling of nominations papers for the national elections are November 8 and 9, 2022 instead of the November 5 and 6, 2022 announced earlier.
The party also rescheduled the date for the vetting of aspirants vying for the national positions to November 15 and 16, 2022 and the hearing of appeals against decisions of the vetting committee to November 17 and 18, 2022.
A statement issued by the party said the FEC at its meeting held last Tuesday (November 1) decided to amend the dates for filing of nominations, vetting of aspirants and hearing of appeals for the national elections.
The NDC last month announced the opening of nominations for its national executive elections online on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 for aspiring candidates contesting national executive positions in the party to officially declare their intentions.
Aspirants for the various national positions of the party were expected to file their nominations on November 5 and 6 2022.
Successful candidates will be vetted on November 9 and 10, 2022, while November 12 and 13 will be set aside for appeals ahead of the Women and Youth Conference on December 10 and a National Conference on December 17, this year.