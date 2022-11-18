NDC: Eastern Region elects new executives this weekend

All is now set for the Eastern Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect new executives to steer affairs of the party for the next four years on Saturday (November 19, 2022).
Thirty-eight aspirants are vying for various positions and have laced their boots for the election.
There is only one female among the contestant, Stella Adu Obeng, who is vying for the Vice-Chairmanship slot.
About 1,100 delegates from 33 constituencies will decide the fate of the contestants at the premises of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU).
In the chairmanship race, five aspirants namely, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, a former regional chairman, John Owusu Amankrah aka (JOWAK), the incumbent, Mark Oliver Kevor, a former regional secretary, William Kwame Atamudzi, currently holding the Vice-Chairmanship position and Basil Ahiable, a businessman.
Five persons will be locking horns for the Vice-Chairmanship position which is expected to be keenly contested.
They are Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, Ransford Owusu Boakye, Richard Norgbodzi, David Tettey and Stella Adu Obeng, the only female candidate.
For the secretary position, also expected to be keenly contested involves four persons comprising Baba Jamal Kenneth, Cudjoe Adukpo, George Mensah Akpalu and Nenebi Gerald Daniel.
For the regional organiser slot, two candidates will be battling it out, Hackman Kabore, the incumbent and Joshua Atta Mensah, former Youth Organiser are contesting.
According to the Secretary of the Elections Committee of the party in the region, Ali Akyea, there was optimism that the delegates conference would be conducted peacefully devoid of rancour and personality attacks.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.