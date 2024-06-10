Previous article: We accord and hold you in "high esteem' - Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs to Bawumia [VIDEO]

Featured

NDC @ 32: We remain committed to building a developed, united, stable Ghana - Mahama

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 10 - 2024 , 14:29

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated the party’s unwavering dedication to building a nation developed in unity and stability as the party marks its 32 years since it was founded.

Advertisement

In a statement posted marking the 32nd anniversary of the party, Mr Mahama called on all to reflect on the party’s vision for achieving a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

“Today, we proudly celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the National Democratic Congress, a party born with a vision of Unity, Stability, and Development. As we look back on our journey, we are reminded of the profound impact these values have had on shaping the future of our beloved nation,” it said.

He stressed that the party’s motto; “Unity, Stability, and Development” was not just a slogan but a guiding principle for its daily work.

“It reminds us that only by coming together as one people can we achieve the stability and development that we all aspire to,” former President Mahama added.

H e also noted that the party’s message for the upcoming general elections in December dubbed; “Building the Ghana we want together” was a call to action that further echoes our party's motto.

The NDC flagbearer said it underscored the crucial role of unity in propelling Ghana forward, the necessity of stability in the nation’s political and economic landscape, and the NDC’s forever commitment to development for all citizens.

“Our supporters are the backbone of the NDC, and I want to assure you that we remain steadfast in our commitment to these principles. Together, we will build a Ghana that is united in purpose, stable in governance, and developed in opportunity for all,” the statement said.

“Your unwavering support fuels our determination to work tirelessly towards these goals and create a brighter future for every Ghanaian,” it added.

Mr Mahama urged all party members, supporters and the entire country to use the celebration as an opportunity to rekindle the party’s commitment to the values of unity, stability, and development adding that together, they can build achieve a radiant future.

Background

The NDC is a social democratic political party in Ghana and one of the two largest parties. It was founded by Ft Lt Jerry Rawlings, who was Head of State of Ghana from 1981 to 1993 and the President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001. Following the formation of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), which ruled Ghana following the military coup d'état on 31 December 1981, there was pressure from the international community to restore democracy. The NDC was formed as the ruling party ahead of elections in 1992, in which Rawlings was elected president, and in 1996 Rawlings was re-elected as the NDC candidate. Rawlings' second term ended in 2001.