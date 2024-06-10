Featured

We accord and hold you in "high esteem' - Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs to Bawumia [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 10 - 2024 , 15:40

“For the record, you are the first dignitary, external dignitary, that is a non member of the House [Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs], and non member of Asanteman, who is paying us a visit and Nananom, especially some of the Queenmothers were here before 9:00 o’clock etc etc."

"This shows for the record, the high esteem that we accord you [Bawumia], and hold you.”

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene who is the Occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman said this when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on Monday morning (June 10) as part of his campaign tour of the region.

Watch the videos attached below on what happened at the meeting.