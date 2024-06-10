Next article: I'll pay 20 per cent salary incentive to teachers who agree to serve in rural areas - John Mahama

2024 election: Changing Akufo-Addo's govt in December will be victory for Ghana - Mahama

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 10 - 2024 , 14:26

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says a change of government in the December elections, is not a victory for only his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but the nation as whole.

He said a change in government will put Ghana back on the path of progress and prosperity.

According to Mr Mahama, Ghana’s economic issues were as a result of mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led government.

He is therefore of the view that the only way to restore the nation is to "kick out" the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led administration in December.

In a live broadcast on social media on Sunday [June 9], dubbed, ‘Mahama Conversations,’ Mr Mahama said the 2024 elections was between "Ghana and the New Patriotic Party".

He said by voting out the current governing party, it will enable the citizenry to build the country they want while creating well-paying jobs for the youth.

This, he said will be achieved through the 24 hour economy initiative and many other novel policies to be outdoored by the NDC.

“It is an election for change to reset Ghana’s narrative.. This change is ordained by God to relieve our people from the hardship and poverty that has been inflicted by President Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia’s reckless administration”, he said.

He added that a change in government will further "abort the plan to force Dr Bawumia on Ghanaians."

“My dear youth, the best of Ghana is yet to come and I have hope for the future. Particularly as I return to the presidency as the experienced, visionary and decisive leader ready to build the Ghana we want together with you,” he said.

Mr Mahama voting out President Akufo-Addo’s administration will enable the NDC government to investigate the "many corruption and scandals in the current administration."

“This change will also see the most far-reaching and detailed investigation of the many allegations of corruption and scandals leveled against public officials and their families and friends. This change will help to abort this administration’s plan to impose a pliant Vice President to cover up for them, thereby escaping the searing scrutiny of accountability.

“However, as I have stated, this hot spotlight of accountability is reserved not only for this administration’s appointees. It will also be available to sanction persons in my administration who engage in similar conduct. The same anti-corruption strategies and instruments I shall deploy to measure and punish the NPP government will also apply to my appointees.”