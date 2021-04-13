NAPO wishes Muslims blessed Ramadan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has sent felicitations to the Muslim community in his area as they embark on their Ramadan.
He said: “May His Merciful Allah grant you the strength in the Holy month to successful undertake the Ramadan.”
In a message, Dr. Prempeh, who is the Minister of Energy, said: “Let us use to fasting period to pray for the good of Manhyia South, Asanteman and Ghana.”
According to him, the fasting period should serve as time to form stronger relationship, foster unity and peace among the Muslim community within Manhyia South.
“We have always lived as one family in this area so let use this year’s Ramadan like always to guide us in all that we do. Let us pray for one another and Mother Ghana,” he said.
“May Allah continue to guide, guard and protect us in this period of holiness. I wish you well,” he added.