Minority allegations meant to tarnish image of Government

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Mr Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has described the allegations made by the Minority in Parliament on load shedding as calculated to tarnish the image of the government.
In an interview with the media, the communication and energy specialist said there was no nationwide load shedding and that the government had no intention of embarking on load shedding as alleged by the Minority.
“We are not in energy crises as claimed by the Minority, and the government has not planned any load shedding. What the Minority is trying to do is to incite the general public against the government. They are doing everything they can to create tension and confusion between the public and the government but I tell you, they will not succeed,” he said.
Mr Twum Barimah called on the general public to disregard the claims by the Minority and support the government in its efforts to transform the transmission lines and improve power supply.
He said despite the inherent challenges in the transmission and distribution aspects of the power sector, systematic plans had been put in place by the government to stabilise power supply for the country.
He refuted claims that the current power challenges were due to political interference and explained that the NPP government was clean and transparent.
He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was making the allegations to score political points and equate it to what happened under the Mills-Mahama administration.
Mr Twum Barimah said President Akufo-Addo was taking some significant steps to make the power transmission system more responsive to the growing demands all over, especially at the high-density areas.
He indicated that the government was committed to ensuring a system upgrade and introduction of Static Var Compensators (SVC) or Power Factor Corrections (PFC) at the substations to drastically reduce losses in transmission in a bid to control the voltage fluctuations.
He said the government had also made a significant investment to purchase $15m worth of SVCs to boost power supply.
He indicated that the future of the power transmission system looked quite bright under the President Akufo-Addo-led government, with transmission voltage level being upgraded to 330kV across the entire nation.