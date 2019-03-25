Ministry of Finance held staff durbar not kenkey party - Hadzide

The Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has suggested that a flyer which claimed that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) held a party to celebrate recent economic successes was the creation of a troll or an overzealous staff
.
However, Mr Hadzide says his personal checks at the MoF found that the event was a staff durbar to review the work being done at that Ministry.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Speaking in a radio discussion programme on Accra based Peace FM Monday morning, Mr Hadzide said an internal memo posted on the notice board of the MoF described the event as a staff durbar and perhaps an overzealous staff member or a troll created the flier for mischievous reasons.
The Ministry has been pushing for the promotion of made in Ghana products so at the Durban, it was decided to serve only Ghanaian local dishes including “Waakye” and “Kenkey.”
The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was pictured eating Waakye (a rice and beans dish) at the event in a photograph on social media.
Defending the durbar on social media, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko adviced that consuming made-in-Ghana products could help stabilise the cedi.
Perhaps, if we all eat more kenkey and fish (made in Ghana) and use and wear more made in Ghana goods and even, errm, drive made in Ghana car all like our Finance Minister does, we may be helping the Cedi in our own little ways.— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 22, 2019
"Perhaps, if we all eat more kenkey and fish (made in Ghana) and use and wear more made in Ghana goods and even,