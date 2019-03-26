PNC sets up congress committee for party reorganisation

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has set up a congress committee to come up with modalities for the organisation of the party’s delegates congress ahead of the 2020 election.
Led by the party’s former Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Mr David Apasera, the 15-member committee is expected to present its report before the end of this month.
The committee, which is made up of respected leaders in the party, has been tasked to fix the dates for the election of the party’s constituency, regional and national executives as well as the flag bearer for the 2020 election.
“Once the congress committee presents its reports, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party will meet and discuss it after which the party will go ahead to organise the various elections,” the Chairman of PNC, Mr Bernard Mornah, told the Daily Graphic in an interview.
He said the committee would soon present its final report which would further inform the party on what to do next regarding its internal elections.
Some of the members of the committee are Hajia Hajara Musa, Mr Henry Asante and Cecil Ruth Dogbe.
Proposed election dates
Mr Mornah said although the committee’s report “is yet to be submitted to the party for deliberation, efforts are being made to ensure that the election of constituency, regional and national executives is done before the end of the year”.
“We are expecting the constituency and regional elections to be held either in the month of August or September after which the national and flag bearer elections will be held between November and December this year,” he said.
Mr Mornah said the party was deliberating on whether to fix the same date for the election of national executive and flag bearer or to separate the two. In addition to that, a proposal regarding the issue had been submitted for discussion.
“The party will decide on what steps to take once the congress committee has finished its work and presented the report to NEC,” he added.
PNC working
Since the year began, Mr Mornah said, the PNC had been working to put in place the necessary structures to ensure that the party had a solid team of executive members to lead the campaign ahead of the 2020 election.
He said once the executives from the various levels “are elected, the party will then throw all its effort in coming out with a formidable campaign to get Ghanaians to turn their attention to the PNC”.
“The party is hoping that before the end of the year, all the executives and the flag bearer would have been elected so that our full attention will be geared towards the campaign,” Mr Mornah said.
He said the party would not leave any stone unturned in its effort to get ready for the 2020 election which would see the PNC come out victorious.