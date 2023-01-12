Manhyia South MP donates 3,800 gas stoves to constituents

The Minister of Energy, and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has donated 3,800 locally-made gas cookers to be distributed to people within his constituency.
The initiative, the MP noted, was in line with the government’s campaign for the citizenry to resort to the use of liquefied petroleum gas(LPG), considering the enormous challenges associated with the use of charcoal and fire wood.
Yesterday, the stoves were distributed on behalf of the minister by the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Samuel Payne, at a short ceremony held on the premises of the Dichemso Methodist Church
For everyone
While supervising the distribution of the stoves, Mr Payne emphasised that they were strictly not for sale, but were meant to make it convenient for the beneficiaries to switch to LPG usage without having to worry about the cost of buying a stove.
He also stressed that the distribution was not done on party lines, but rather to all deserving people of Manhyia South, in Greater Kumasi.
Dr Opoku Prempeh, whose brief speech was read on his behalf by the KMA Chief Executive, said the government was working towards making LPG affordable, available and accessible to all.
Commendation
Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the MP for his continuous pro-poor interventions.
“You always think about the constituents and we commend you for your pro-poor interventions,” he said.
LPG Campaign
Last November, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) launched a promotion to encourage the use of LPG as part of efforts to improve upon the environment as well as the health of users.
Dubbed: ‘Wo W) Gas,’ it is also meant to promote and sensitise citizens to the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a safer and cleaner alternative to wood fuels.
The NPA, through this campaign, hopes to draw 50 per cent of Ghanaians into the use of LPG.
In October 2017, government launched the National LPG Promotion Policy with the objective of ensuring that, at least, 50 per cent of Ghanaians had access to LPG for domestic, commercial, and industrial use by 2030.
Since the launch, the rate of usage of LPG has seen an increment from 24.5 per cent in 2017 to 36.9 per cent in 2021.
That notwithstanding, issues like cost of the liquefied gas, stoves and cylinders remain.