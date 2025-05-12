Featured

Mahama’s code of conduct silent on gift giving; Tamakloe pleads with Ghanaians over Agradaa saga

Mohammed Ali Politics May - 12 - 2025 , 12:23 2 minutes read

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has defended the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board Sammy Gyamfi over his interaction with evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, arguing that the President’s Code of Conduct does not prohibit the act of giving gifts.

Mr Tamakloe made the remarks during an interview on TV3 on Monday, May 12, 2025.

His comments followed public criticism after Mr Gyamfi was seen in a widely circulated video offering a gift to Agradaa at a social gathering.

The incident sparked debate on social media and raised questions about ethical conduct under President John Mahama’s government.

According to Mr Tamakloe, the Code of Conduct recently launched by President Mahama provides guidance on receiving gifts but makes no mention of giving.

“From the interaction in the video, it was Sammy who offered something. So, the issue of violating the Code, with respect, doesn’t arise because the Code is silent on giving,” he said.

While maintaining that no rule had been broken, Mr Tamakloe acknowledged that the incident had caused public unease.

He appealed to Ghanaians to forgive Mr Gyamfi, noting that he had issued an unqualified apology.

“We once again apologise for this indiscretion and hope it will not happen again. As young people, I ask that the good people of Ghana forgive us for this mistake. We will not justify it at all,” he stated.

Mr Tamakloe also revealed that the Chief of Staff had summoned Mr Gyamfi in connection with the matter.

He said he believed the apology, both to the public and to President Mahama, should help bring an end to the controversy.

“As appointees of President Mahama, we are judged by a very high standard. It requires us to be sensitive to our environment and the things happening around us,” he added.

He also noted that he treats the Code of Conduct as a personal guide and keeps a copy on his phone for reference.

Mr Tamakloe, who is also Mr Gyamfi’s lawyer, said the episode should serve as a reminder to young government officials to remain mindful of how their actions are perceived.

He added that appointees must show restraint and maturity in how they conduct themselves in public.