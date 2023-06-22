Former President John Dramani Mahama
Mahama to speak on corruption at conference in Nigeria

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday (June 22, 2023) left Ghana to Ilorin in the Kwara State of Nigeria as a special guest of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

A statement signed and issued by his aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said Mr Mahama is expected to address the Institution’s 53rd annual national conference, which started on June 19, 2023. 

He will speak at the Conference on “Asset Valuation as a global anti-corruption Tool” and is expected to discuss how corruption in its various forms negatively impacts economies.

Mr Mahama will also make recommendations to the conference on how to professionally use valuation and standards to curb corruption, it stated.

