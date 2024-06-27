Next article: We must safeguard our reputation as beacon of democracy — President Akufo-Addo

Mahama thanks South Korea for restructuring Ghana's debt

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jun - 27 - 2024 , 12:55

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his gratitude to the government of South Korea for restructuring Ghana's debt.

He said the gesture "will significantly bolster our debt restructuring efforts during these challenging economic times."

The former President expressed his appreciation for the South Korea's gesture when the Ambassador of the country to Ghana, Park Kyongsig, paid a courtesy call on him in his office.

Mr Mahama, who shared snippets of his interaction with the South Korean Ambassado on his social media page highlighted some of the initiatives he intends to undertake when he is voted for as President in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

"I also shared with Ambassador Park the National Democratic Congress’ plans to establish rice mills and Farmer Service Centres to boost our agricultural sector," he said.

In addition, he said, "It was an honour to meet with Ambassador Park Kyongsig of South Korea to discuss the invaluable support and investments South Korea has committed to Ghana."

Mr Mahama said their interaction also focused on a "$2 billion framework arrangement, a substantial investment that will significantly impact crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, environment, and agriculture. This arrangement, coupled with the introduction of new rice varieties, holds immense potential for enhancing food sufficiency in Ghana. South Korea's commitment to bolstering our agricultural sector is truly commendable and will undoubtedly make a substantial difference."

The NDC flagbearer also raised concerns about the independence of the Electoral Commission as the country prepares for the upcoming December polls, saying "I urged South Korea and the international community to swiftly advocate for free and fair elections in Ghana, an issue of utmost importance."

