We must safeguard our reputation as beacon of democracy — President Akufo-Addo

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 27 - 2024 , 08:38

“Ghana has long been a beacon of democracy on the African continent, and it is our collective duty to safeguard this reputation," President Akufo-Addo has said.

"Anyone who seeks to subvert the free will of the people will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the President warned, affirming his commitment to enforcing the laws on vigilantism.

"Any individual or group found culpable and falling foul of the law will be made to face its full rigours. Vigilantism has no place in our democratic space, and we must all work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly election period," he said.

The President was speaking during the presentation of credentials to nine newly appointed diplomats at the Jubilee House last Monday. He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and order during the election period.

The President called on political parties and candidates to respect the democratic process and the will of the Ghanaian people, urging them to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid actions that could undermine the integrity of the elections.

"No candidate or political party is superior to the will of the Ghanaian people," the President asserted. "Government is determined to enforce strictly the law on vigilantism. Any individual or group found culpable and falling foul of the law will be made to face its full rigours," he said.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the government has put in place measures to ensure a peaceful election period in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to address any acts of violence or intimidation.

The President's commitment to enforcing vigilantism laws comes amid heightened political activities and preparations for the December 7 election. The government's determination to uphold democratic principles and maintain peace and order during the election period is a testament to Ghana's commitment to its democratic values and its reputation as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.