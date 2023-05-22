Mahama thanks God for victory

Samuel Doe Ablordeppey Politics May - 22 - 2023 , 06:54

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, yesterday joined the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church to give thanks to God for his mercies and protection that made it possible for him to be re-elected to lead his party.

He was joined by his family, including siblings, nephews and nieces; party bigwigs, university mates and other friends.

Clad in all-white attire, former President Mahama, his wife and the entourage took part in song ministration and worship in the almost two-hour service, which was themed on thanksgiving,

Led by Piesie Esther, the Praise and Worship team ministered songs such as Tagoe Sisters’ “Yeredi nkunim”, Stella Seals’ “Okura Yenmu se okoree”, Daughters of Glorious Jesus’ “Ene m’anya anigye (ayeyi nwom)” and other popular thanksgiving tunes, while the youth choir, Anointed Jewels, also rendered “Obinasom”, meaning my heart is joyful, by Nigerian Mercy Chinwo.

After the sermon, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Dr Steven Yenusom Wengam, who joined the service midway, led the church to pray for the former President who would be leading the NDC in the 2024 general election.

The General Superintendent recounted how the former President had consistently visited the church to thank God in 2012, when he became President, as well as in 2016 and 2020 when he lost the elections to be re-elected.

“They have shown that you don’t only thank God in good times.

What they are doing today is part of them,” he said.

In a sermon on the “Value of Thanksgiving,” the Resident Pastor, Rev. Benjamin Tettey, drawing on several scriptures such as the books of Psalms and Samuel, exhorted the congregation and the entourage to value thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving magnifies God and always causes the Lord to renew his mercies on us every morning,” he said.

Rev. Tettey said the Lord also continued to deliver his people because of thanksgiving, saying the practice “connects the thanksgiver to the good things of the Lord.”

He encouraged former President Mahama, his family and followers to continue to give thanks at all times and moments, saying, “Your Excellency, you should bring God into all that you do”.

Response

In an address to the church, the NDC flag bearer said it was important to give thanks in adversity and also with an opportunity at hand.

Former President Mahama also recalled how he visited the same church in 2012 to give thanks for becoming President and in 2016 when he lost power.

He paraphrased a scripture that intimates that the thoughts and ways of man were not the same as God’s, and said although he led the NDC to do a lot of projects for the country, the Lord had His own thoughts and ways that led to his loss in the 2016 election.

Former President Mahama said he owed God so much gratitude because he and his team had travelled 14,000 kilometres across the country to every constituency in two months without any incidents.

“By the grace of God we travelled safely, there was no loss of life, nobody fell sick.

And it’s not by chance, somebody was watching over us, taking us and bringing us back safely, so we give thanks to God,” he said.

The former President said his team owed God gratitude for losing the 2016 election because: “He said it was not the time”, adding “we know that He will make all things beautiful in his own time.”

“When we did the rounds and saw the delegates, the excitement and passion with which they came to the events we organised had shaken the base of the party and made it ready for the 2024 elections,” he stated.

Former President Mahama said the opportunity to go round the country again enabled the team to keep themselves abreast of the challenges that “we will be faced with when we come into office by the grace of God”, saying they encountered issues with fertilisers, other agricultural inputs; cocoa farmers, drivers and other challenges.

“These will prepare us and when, by the grace of God, we return to steer the affairs of the country again we will be able to resolve them,” former President Mahama stated.

He also thanked the national, regional and constituency executive for the support as well as the church for the prayers and support that members gave him.

Personalities present at the thanksgiving service included the NDC running mate in the 2020 election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang; a former Chairman of the party, Huudu Yahaya; Betty Mould Iddrisu, Adjei Mensah, Faustina Nelson, Dr Sherry Aryitey, the Greater Accra NDC Regional Chairman, Ashie Moore, and his predecessor, Joseph Ade Coker; former ministers and appointees in his administration; Victor Smith, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Alex Segbefia, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, Dr Stephen Opuni, Sylvester Mensah, Ken Adjei and Kukua Awortwe.