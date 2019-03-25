LPG ready for Ho Congress in May

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) is set to hold its national delegates congress on May 25 this year to elect its national executive to steer affairs of the party
.
The congress is expected to be attended by 1,000 delegates, with five delegates from each of the 275 constituencies.
Financial difficulties
The Founder and Leader of the LPG, Mr Kofi Akpaloo, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said all the needed arrangements for the national delegates congress were at their final stages as the LPG “is making an effort to get the Electoral Commission (EC) involved in the whole process”.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Expatiating further on the
According to Mr Akpaloo, the party elected its constituency and regional executive officers last year, indicating that 2,785 officers, made up of
The elected constituency and regional executive officers, he said, had been tasked to work on building the grass-roots foundation of the party in order to position it for the party’s
“We have started strengthening the grass-roots support base of the party in all the various regions. Our newly elected executives are going around informing Ghanaians about the need to join the party,” Mr Akpaloo said.
Party offices/Account
Touching on the offices of the party, Mr Akpaloo said plans were far advanced to get offices in all the 275 constituencies in the country to boost the chances of LPG ahead of the 2020 election.
“We have also formed various groups such as the Liberal Ladies of LPG who will visit the homes of voters and get them to turn their attention to the party,” Mr Akpaloo said.
He said the LPG had submitted its 2017/2018 financial account to the Electoral Commission and was almost done with the just-ended Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
“We are ready to comply with the EC’s directives and adhere to all of its regulations so that nothing will affect our chances of contesting in the 2020 election,” Mr Akpaloo said.
He, therefore, called on Ghanaians, particularly the voting community, to turn their attention to LPG as an alternative party to lead the country in the 2020 election.