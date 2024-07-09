Featured

PLAYBACK: NPP introduces Napo to Asantehene as running mate in Kumasi

Graphic Online Politics Jul - 09 - 2024 , 11:58

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to officially introduce Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as "NAPO," as the running mate to their flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general elections today, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The announcement will take place at Kumasi Jubilee Park in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the party.

The event is expected to attract key figures within the party, including President Akufo-Addo, the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and other notable members.

Last Thursday, July 4, the NPP's National Council officially endorsed the current Energy Minister as the running mate to Dr. Bawumia.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh's selection has sparked significant debate nationwide. While some view him as a valuable addition to Dr. Bawumia, others criticize him for being arrogant.

In a statement, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh expressed his sincere gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for the opportunity to serve as his running mate. Napo pledged his full commitment to working alongside Dr. Bawumia to ensure a decisive victory for the party in the upcoming elections.

Watch the live event as the NPP unveils NAPO in Kumasi, marking a pivotal moment in the party's campaign for the 2024 general elections