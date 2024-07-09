Featured

Dormaa East MP rallies Ghanaians for Bawumia-Napo ticket

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 09 - 2024 , 09:57

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East Constituency, Paul Apreku Twum Barimah, has called on Ghanaians to believe in the Mahamudu Bawumia and Mathew Opoku-Prempeh (Napo) partnership geared towards “breaking the ‘8’” and winning the December general election.

Advertisement

He assured Ghanaians that the decision by the party to settle on Dr Bawumia as flag bearer, and Dr Opoku Prempeh as his running mate, solidified the party’s position in its quest to retain power for the third term and urged them to rally behind the pair to secure the needed victory.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Twum Barimah further congratulated Dr Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, on his appointment as the running mate of Dr Bawumia for the 2024 general election.

He believed that Dr Opoku Prempeh was coming in with loads of experience and expertise to complement the “great knowledge” and expertise of Dr Bawumia.

Achievement

According to Mr Twum Barimah, the success story of Dr Opoku Prempeh from the Education Ministry as regards the restoration of teachers' allowance and the successful implementation of the free SHS programme and the stabilisation of the country's energy needs would push them to rally more support from Ghanaians to win the upcoming general election.

"With Dr Bawumia as the flag bearer of the NPP and Dr Opoku Prempeh as his running mate, I can now tell you that we are good to go and solidified to consolidate our base to break the ‘8’ and win the election.

“This team is solid to win the election. The pair gives me confidence and hope that we are ready to break the ‘8’ and win the election," he stated.

Recall

The National Council of the NPP, the second highest decision-making body of the party, at its meeting held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra last Thursday (July 4) endorsed Dr Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of the party’s flag bearer for the December 7 presidential election.

The nomination and endorsement of Dr Opoku Prempeh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, form part of the constitutionally mandated processes of the NPP for selecting its running mate.

The Daily Graphic gathered that the party will officially introduce him to the public tomorrow at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.