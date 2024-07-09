Featured

NPP to unveil NAPO as Bawumia's running mate today in Kumasi

Graphic Online Politics Jul - 09 - 2024 , 09:29

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to officially introduce Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as "NAPO," as the running mate to their flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general elections today, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Advertisement

The announcement will be held at Kumasi Jubilee Park in the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the party.

The event is anticipated to gather significant figures within the party, including President Akufo-Addo, the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and other key members.

Last Thursday, July 4, the NPP's National Council officially endorsed the current Energy Minister as the running mate to Dr. Bawumia.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh's appointment has generated extensive debate nationwide. While some praise him as a valuable addition to Dr. Bawumia, others criticize him as being arrogant.

In a statement, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh expressed his sincere gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for the opportunity to serve as his running mate. Napo pledged his full commitment to collaborating with Dr. Bawumia to secure a decisive victory for the party in the upcoming elections.

President Akufo-Addo has voiced his strong support for the pair, calling them an "excellent pairing" and expressing confidence in their ability to win the elections for the NPP.

In remarks to the press, President Akufo-Addo underscored the strengths and leadership qualities of both Bawumia and Opoku Prempeh, highlighting their capacity to lead the party and advance Ghana's progress.

"The National Council has approved the nomination of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

"The NPP has a strong ticket, and we’re poised to win with this ticket on December 7, 2024. They make a very good pair, and they are going to win," he stated.

Meanwhile, the NPP has officially opened nominations for the Manhyia South seat, following Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s selection as the party’s running mate.