Let's be open to constructive criticisms for national development - Afenyo-Markin

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jun - 12 - 2024 , 15:17

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says politicians and public office holders should be receptive towards media reports that offer balanced and constructive views.

To him, such criticisms enable duty bearers and office holders to easily identify aspects of society that require urgent attention for the appropriate actions to be taken for national development.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stressed that being hostile towards media reports just because it may not favour a certain thinking, even when such reports are accurate, was detrimental to Ghana’s developmental agenda and socioeconomic growth.

To buttress his point, he recalled a scathing news report from a media outlet concerning a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) within the Effutu constituency, which was in deplorable state and the bad state of the roads surrounding it.

The Majority Leader in Parliament said the news report allowed him to take immediate steps to renovate the faculty and provide life saving equipment which ultimately boosted the delivery of healthcare within the area.

Mr Afenyo-Markin intimated that without that news item, he would have been unable to make such a significant impact.

He made these remarks on Wednesday [June 12, 2024] when he paid a courtesy call on the management of Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) in Accra.

The visit was to help strengthen the already existing cordial relationship between Parliament and the company.

It also to served as a platform to establish rapport, exchange ideas and proffer up solutions to issues of national interests as major stakeholders in the development of Ghana.

The Managing Director (MD) of the GCGL, Ato Afful on his part urged duty bearers to also view reports on issues as "intelligence" and not always as criticism.

He stressed that such information if regarded as intelligence helps government, organisations and individuals make informed, strategic decisions by providing a clearer picture of the current environment and future possibilities.