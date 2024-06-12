The moment Nigerian President Tinubu fell over during ceremony

Next article: Let's be open to constructive criticisms for national development - Afenyo-Markin

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 12 - 2024 , 16:40

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has slipped and fallen over at an official event to mark 25 years of democracy in the country. Advertisement The president, 72, fell as he climbed the steps on a vehicle which was supposed to take him around Eagle Square in the capital, Abuja. He had to be helped to get back to his feet. One of his aides described it as a "mild misstep" and said the president had been able to continue with the rest of the programme.