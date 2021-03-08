Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to read 2021 Budget statement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has designated the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and leader of government business in Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to read the 2021 Budget Statement in Parliament on Friday, March 12.
This is because the nominee as Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta is still in the United States of America (USA) for a medical review.
Mr Ofori Atta is even yet to go through parliamentary vetting and approval.
Since the budget statement is from the President and normally read on his behalf by the Minister of Finance as a convention, President Akufo-Addo has this time in the absence of a substantive Minister of Finance designated Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is the leader of government business in Parliament to read it on his behalf on Friday.
The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made this known at a press briefing at Peduase Lodge on Monday afternoon, where the Cabinet was on a 3-day retreat.
more to follow...
