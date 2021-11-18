Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum generates GH¢1.88m in 5 years

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum has generated GH¢1.88 million between January 2017 and September this year.
The revenue accrued from the visits of 176,589 Ghanaians and 92,937 non-Ghanaians to the facility.
The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, who made the disclosure in Parliament last Tuesday, said 41,010 Ghanaians and 15,605 non-Ghanaians visited the park in 2017, yielding GH¢440,571.
In 2018, he said, 46,848 Ghanaians and 17,883 non-Ghanaians visited the park and mausoleum which raised GH¢455,272, while in 2019, visits from 50,265 Ghanaians and 47,930 non-Ghanaians generated GH¢672,444.
Besides, Dr Awal indicated, the 24,893 Ghanaians and 6,467 non-Ghanaians who visited the park in 2020 contributed to a revenue of GH¢191,643, while in 2021, the 13,573 Ghanaians and 5,052 non-Ghanaians visiting the place yielded GH¢121,869.
Engagement
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has consequently engaged consultants to design a concept for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the entire park and mausoleum.
The project design will include an Nkrumah Freedom Walkway to exhibit some of the writings and personal belongings of the former President, an administrative block, a memorabilia shop, restaurants and a library to “make it a truly attractive tourist park”.
Dr Awal said the rehabilitation was to enable the facility to attract more visitors and generate increased revenue.
By the end of the month, the consultants would go for a review of the concept, he explained.
Dr Awal, who was answering a question by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, said “domestic tourism is a key part of our ministry and as the years come, we will make sure that we double these domestic numbers”.
Responding to a question by the NDC MP for Krachi Nchumuru, Mr Solomon Kuyon, the minister said the National Museums Gallery, established on the eve of Ghana’s independence in 1957, had to be shut down in 2015 for the needed renovation and reorganisation of its permanent exhibition.
“The project is being rehabilitated and is about 95 per cent complete,” the minister said.
Dr Awal said in-bound international tourism arrivals globally had been hampered due to restrictions on mobility as influenced by COVID-19.
However, he said, the ministry, through its implementing agency, the Ghana Tourism Authority, had instituted various initiatives to increase international tourist arrivals, including the “Emancipation Day and PANAFEST” events and the “Beyond the Return Programme” to attract the diaspora community to Ghana.
“Some of the popular events such as Afrochella, Taste of Ghana, Rhythms on the Runway, Glitz Fashion, TadiFest, Polo Beach Club, and so on, tend to attract thousands of international visitors to Ghana to participate in events during the Christmas holidays,” the minister added.