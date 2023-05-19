Joe Ghartey urges NPP to choose experienced and trustworthy candidate for election 2024 Victory

GraphicOnline Politics May - 19 - 2023 , 08:23

Presidential candidate aspirant, Joe Ghartey, is calling on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect a presidential candidate who possesses both experience and trustworthiness in order to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

During an interview on FOX FM as part of his Ashanti Region tour, the former Minister of Railways Development emphasized the importance of loyalty and compassion in a leader.

Mr. Ghartey urged the delegates to vote for him if they desired to break the "eight years myth" and lead the party to success.

Having been a member of the NPP since its formation in 1992, Mr. Ghartey has consistently advocated for the party's ideals and campaigned to propel the country forward.

He highlighted that his priority lies in railway transport and expressed his intention to focus on developing transportation infrastructure to advance Ghana. Mr Ghartey emphasized the need for progress, stating, "we must always strive to go forward and not backwards."

Speaking to Angel FM, another Kumasi-based radio station, Mr. Ghartey credited the Justice for All program, which he initiated, for successfully reducing congestion in Ghana's prisons. This program, which brought the court system into prisons to address unjust incarcerations, has significantly decreased the percentage of remand prisoners from 33% to 9%.

Mr. Ghartey's motivation to launch the life-changing program stemmed from a visit to the overcrowded Kumasi Central Prison, where he encountered a young lady who had been unjustly imprisoned. He highlighted that other African countries, like Kenya, have adopted similar programs to reduce the number of remand prisoners in their respective prisons.

The lawmaker expressed his satisfaction with these initiatives, emphasizing his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of the people he serves.

The NPP has scheduled its presidential primary for November 4, 2023, to select a flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections. Mr, Joe Ghartey will compete against other prominent figures within the party, including Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr. Boakye Agyako, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who have all declared their intentions to seek the party's mandate for the 2024 polls.