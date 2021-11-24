Introduce effective tax regimes to avoid borrowing - APC to government

The Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Mr Hassan Ayariga, has urged the government to widen the country’s tax network by instituting proper channels to collect revenues instead of borrowing.
He said the country’s debt stock was at its highest peak hence an effective tax regime was the best way to salvage the situation and rake in more revenue for the state.
“I believe we have gotten to the crossroad where borrowing is not an option anymore but taxation is the best option for us now.”
“We cannot continue to borrow.
We have to move from borrowing to production, manufacturing and taxation,” Dr Ayariga said last Monday at a news conference in Accra.
Start-ups
While commending the government’s YouStart initiative to use GH¢1billion to create one million jobs in three years under the GhanaCARES programme, Mr Ayariga urged the government to further create an enabling environment for businesses by providing tax holidays for start-ups to thrive in order to improve the low tax compliance rate among businesses in the country.
Mr Ayariga also called on the government to account to Ghanaians funds that were accrued during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He observed that most of the stimulus packages rolled out during the season only benefited a minute per cent of the country’s population.
“Our country was already suffering before COVID-19 regardless of government’s propaganda claiming otherwise and it worsened after COVID-19,” he said.
Projects
He also expressed displeasure about the inability of the government to complete projects initiated by previous governments.
The projects, he said, had been “assaulted” by weeds, pests and rodents, bringing most of them to a dilapidated state.
“Despite the borrowings, old projects which include schools and hospitals which were initiated by previous governments are at a standstill while students are still sitting under trees.”
Completing these projects, he said, would enhance access to these facilities and aid development.
“I want the government to know that governance is a continuous business.
I am calling on the government, as a matter of urgency, to complete all abandoned projects,” he added.