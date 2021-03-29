In pictures: Speaker Bagbin commends Graphic for Ghana Year Book

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has described the Ghana Year Book, an annual publication of key events and records of the previous year, as a national asset that “captured copiously” events in both the seventh and eighth Parliaments as well as major happenings in the country in 2020 and early 2021.
"This is one of the products of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and this captures copiously Parliament both seventh and the eighth. It is a valuable asset for each Member of Parliament and I am inviting each member to acquire one,” he advised.
Lasting record
Mr Bagbin, who made the appeal when he addressed the House at the commencement of business of the day on the floor of Parliament last Wednesday, said: "I hope each member will get a copy because it is a lasting record of yourself and your entry to Parliament in 2021.”
He also reiterated the appeal when a four-member delegation from the GCGL, led by the Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, called on him in his office last Thursday to express appreciation to him for supporting the launch of the publication on March 18, this year.
The visit was to also exploit ways the company can support and enhance its coverage of the activities in Parliament and enriched information with the public.
Ghana Year Book
The Ghana Year Book (GYB) is an annual publication of the GCGL that takes stock of the very important developments in the country in the preceding year.
Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin (left), the Speaker of Parliament, explaining a point to Mr Kobby Asmah (2nd left), Editor, Daily Graphic, Mr Albert K. Salia (2nd right), Political Editor, and Mr Emmanuel Arthur (right), Corporate Communications Manager, GCGL. Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO