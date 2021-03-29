Ghana Year Book valuable asset - Speaker urges MPs to obtain copies

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has described the Ghana Year Book, an annual publication of key events and records of the previous year, as a national asset that “captured copiously” events in both the seventh and eighth Parliaments as well as major happenings in the country in 2020 and early 2021.
"This is one of the products of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and this captures copiously Parliament both seventh and the eighth. It is a valuable asset for each Member of Parliament and I am inviting each member to acquire one,” he advised.
Lasting record
Mr Bagbin, who made the appeal when he addressed the House at the commencement of business of the day on the floor of Parliament last Wednesday, said: "I hope each member will get a copy because it is a lasting record of yourself and your entry to Parliament in 2021.”
He also reiterated the appeal when a four-member delegation from the GCGL, led by the Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kobby Asmah, called on him in his office last Thursday to express appreciation to him for supporting the launch of the publication on March 18, this year.
The visit was to also exploit ways the company can support and enhance its coverage of the activities in Parliament and enriched information with the public.
The other members of the delegation were the Political Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Albert K. Salia; the Circulation Manager, Mr Kweku Tweneboah Ofosu, and the Head of Corporate Communications of the GCGL, Mr Emmanuel Arthur.
Ghana Year Book
The Ghana Year Book (GYB) is an annual publication of the GCGL that takes stock of the very important developments in the country in the preceding year.
The publication of the GYB started in the 1950s as a value addition product of the GCGL that became popular until the 1970s when the publication ceased.
The publication also captures historical dates and facts about the country and information of companies and government institutions.
Each chapter also presents a theme with adequate information for readers, refreshing their memories of historical events.
Cherish history
During the discussion with the Graphic delegation, the Speaker was full of praise for the GCGL for setting yet another pace in bringing out another edifying publication.
Mr Bagbin said history was a trove of treasure but it was immeasurable, a reason people needed to cherish their history.
Sadly, he said, so many people did not actually see the essence and value of history in spite of the fact that it was what made “us as human beings, a country and the whole world.”
“That is why it is important to understand where you are coming from as it is part of your history; if you get to know who you are then you can assess yourself better, understand your potential and then with that information decide on your capabilities and where you move on to in the future,” he said.
Understand people
Mr Bagbin, therefore, assured the delegation that he would encourage the House to understand and appreciate the names of their respective constituencies as well as the people they were leading.
"If you do not understand the people you are leading, you cannot lead them well. If you are a President and you go to some localities even the words you use will have a lot of effect.
"So, what Graphic is doing is an excellent area to invest in,” he said and urged the company to make copies of the GYB available for distribution to legislators.
Relation with Parliament
Mr Asmah, who rendered the company’s sincere appreciation to the Speaker for his immense support, also stated that the GYB had a lot of generous pages on a lot of insightful write-ups on many areas.
"This is a must-read and keep book. We have already started the 2022 book and we need the support of the legislature to make the book a success,” he said and lauded the advice of the Speaker to MPs to obtain copies.
He noted that the GCGL had a long-lasting relationship with the Legislature and said it was time to deepen it.
“I believe Graphic is just very much in tune to do just that. With your Speakership we are much assured of our cooperation and support,” Mr Asmah said.