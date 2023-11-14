I'm starting an ethanol plant in Volta, Central regions in 2024 as reward for support - Ken Agyapong

"My first ethanol plant of 200,000 litres a day capacity, will be built in the Volta Region, and construction is starting next year [2024], the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said.

He said the Central Region will also not be left out and that another 200,000 litres capacity a day, will also be constructed concurrently with the one in the Volta Region.

Ethanol is a domestically produced alternative fuel most commonly made from corn. It is also made from cellulosic feedstocks, such as crop residues and wood - though this is not very common.

The production method of ethanol depends on the type of feedstock used. The process is shorter for starch or sugar-based feedstocks than with cellulosic feedstocks.

Ethanol is an important industrial chemical used as a solvent, in the synthesis of other organic chemicals.

It is used in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, used as a solvent in paints, varnishes, gums, resins and as a substitute for petrol (power alcohol).

Mr Agyapong explained the decision to construct the plants in Volta and Central regions was to show appreciation for the massive support the two regions offered him during the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, where he got more votes in those two regions than the winner and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr Agyapong was speaking at a "Showdown" thanksgiving party for his coordinators and supports in Accra on Saturday [Nov 11, 2023].

"Let me the thank the delegates in Volta Region for their wonderful performance, and my own Central Region, these two regions have really supported me... I want to tell the people of Volta region that I'm going to reward them back with an ethanol plant," Mr Agyapong said.

"I called you here [to this party] to thank the delegates in the Volta Region for the wonderful performance. Again, I also take this opportunity to thank my own region, Central Region."

He said the two regions honoured him with the massive support and that for the Volta Region in particular, the support shown him was "going to be rewarded back."

"By next year [as I was telling you] when we were going round [campaign], I was telling delegates and Ghanaians my vision, and I will start this vision from the Volta Region. My first ethanol plant, 200,000 litres a day capacity will be built in Volta Region. And yesterday, I had a good news, and I am talk and do, and so when I say I'm gonna do it, I'll do it."

"Yesterday I talked to friends and surprisingly they are all NDC [members], but they appreciate my vision and they've already gotten about 10,000 acres [of] land for me and I am asking for more because each plant, that will give you 200,000 litres a day ethanol will need 12,500 acres and I know the way they have embraced me, we are going to do it together."

"And Central Region, you know I have big dreams, I want all of you to be cheerful because the Bible says man shall not live by bread alone, so without politics I assure you, we will succeed. And this time I'm going to do it together with you.

"Another project is going to Central Region. And I'm going to do both factories concurrently. I will make sure I do it. So you should have hope that when one door closes, the other is opened, so let's keep hope alive, lets keep faith alive that in the next three, four years, we will give them another showdown, God bless you."

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was on November 4, 2023 elected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Election 2024 as flagbearer.