I'm people’s choice for Asuogyaman — Hadzide

Daniel Kenu Politics Sep - 04 - 2023 , 07:01

An Aspiring Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region and Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has said he is poised to pick the sole ticket at the party's primary to reclaim the seat for the party.

He faces off with a former Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Asare Ansah, and an administrator at the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, Nana Abrakwa Asare, in a three-horse race.

Despite the herculean task ahead, Mr Hadzide, also a former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, said he was better placed to win the contest.

The Asuogyaman seat has been occupied by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 2017.

Any of the three who wins the primary comes up against the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Thomas Ampem Nyarko of the NDC, who is vying for a third term.

Mr Hadzide, who was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic at Anum after a presentation of medical equipment to the Anum Salvation Army Health Centre said his philanthropic gestures in the area would enable him to win the seat.

"The projects on the ground attest to the fact that when given the opportunity, I will do more for my people," he said.

He lobbied the Elite Gals Club, a non-governmental organisation with specialist interest for women in the rural area, to donate a number of hospital equipment to the health facility.

Projects

The CEO is facilitating the construction of an Astro turf for the youth and the building of a six-unit classroom block to promote education.

Beyond that, he has championed skills training of the youth to make them employable and relevant to their communities.

The CEO has helped to provide a school bus to Anum Senior High School and equipped the only TVET school in the area.

He said it was incumbent on those occupying public offices to serve their people and create opportunities for them to thrive.

Due to his benevolent gesture, the youth in the area were said to have contributed to pick the nomination forms for Mr Hadzide to win the primary and contest on the ticket of the party.

"This is a huge vote of confidence for me because of the good relationship I have with them.

"As a result, it is not difficult campaigning at all.

I'm sure it's the spirit of service that they have seen in me and the ability to attract major development projects," he told the Daily Graphic.

Concerns

He said when given the nod, his main focus will be to lobby for the Anum roads to be constructed.

The road is said to be a deathtrap, killing mostly pregnant women when they are referred to either Akosombo or Ho for delivery.

The roads have been awarded on contract for more than two years but the pace has been extremely slow.

It is a major connection between many smaller towns even up to Dzemeni for food crops and fish supplies.