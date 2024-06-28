I will review our current tax systems to eliminate oppressive taxes - Alan Kyerematen

The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has indicated that when voted into office as President, he will lead a review of the current tax system to eliminate "oppressive taxes" that only seek to burden the average Ghanaian.

Similarly, he said, he would wage a war on corruption that "will protect already existing national revenue streams and build confidence in a way that will encourage more Ghanaians to pay their taxes and contribute to Ghana's development."

Mr Kyerematen who shared snippets of his vision on social media on Friday [June 28, 2024] indicated that one tool that will help "us solve our current economic challenges is effective revenue mobilisation."

For him, his "Great Transformational Plan" would enable him to transform Ghana's economy and create a prosperous nation for all citizens.

Alan Kyerematen was minister of Trade and Industry from 2003 to January 6, 2009 and then from 2017 to end of 2022 where he resigned to contest for the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party.

After the first round of the primary where he placed third with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong beating him, he stepped down from the race and resigned from the NPP in September 2023.

He subsequently formed the Movement for Change and announced that he will contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.