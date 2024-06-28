Featured

I will build low-cost houses across Ghana - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jun - 28 - 2024 , 11:50

The flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to build low-cost houses across the country as part of his plans to tackle Ghana's housing deficit when voted into office as President in the upcoming December polls.

Advertisement

The former President made the pledge when the leadership of the National Tenant Union paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra.

Mr Mahama who shared some aspects of their deliberations on social media on Friday, June 28, 2024, acknowledged the importance of housing in Ghana's socio-economic drive.

"Housing is a crucial need, and my government will work tirelessly to develop SOCIAL HOUSING that is truly affordable and accessible for ordinary Ghanaians. That will be one of my legacies as President," he said.

The NDC flag bearer also said his government will "push for the Rent Control Bill to be passed into law to prevent tenants from being unfairly burdened with paying more than one year's rent in advance."

He added, "I deeply empathise with the 19 million people in Ghana who are renting and committed to building a brighter future for all Ghanaians, with housing being a pivotal aspect of that."