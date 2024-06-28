Featured

Be measured in your utterances on running mate choice - Majority Leader to NPP MPs

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jun - 28 - 2024 , 12:45

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has urged key figures in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), particularly Members of Parliament (MPs) to be measured in their pronouncements in the media regarding the running mate choice for the party.

He said any unguided comments passed on the running mate choice could negatively affect the fortunes of the party, going into the 2024 general elections.

"We should be mindful of how we express certain views in the public space. I would want to encourage colleague Members of Parliament (MPs) that we are in this together," Mr Afenyo-Markin said on Accra-based 3FM on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The Majority Leader was reacting to comments from some NPP MPs following news reports that the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has presented the name of the Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh to President Akufo-Addo as his choice of running.

For him, "there is no perfect person in this world" and so party functionaries should be mindful of their choice of language regarding the running mate choice for the party.

NPP Running mate choice

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has informed President Akufo-Addo that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is his choice as running mate for the December 2024 elections.

This was during a meeting Dr Bawumia had with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday night [June 25, 2024].

The President in that meeting offered advice and shared his thoughts.

The next move is for the flag bearer to go ahead and present Dr Opoku Prempeh's name to the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in line with the constitution of the party and if it is accepted, the party will go ahead and outdoor Dr Prempeh as the running mate.

Article 12 (b) of the NPP constitution states that the Party’s Presidential Candidate shall, in consultation with the National Council, nominate the Vice Presidential Candidate, who shall be a known and active Member of at least five (5) years.

Before this latest development, several names had been tipped as potential running mates for Dr Bawumia’s bid, but that of Dr Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’"[Nana Poku], was flying higher.

Other names were Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, and Ursula Owusu Ekuful, among others.