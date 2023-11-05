I will help Bawumia to win 2024 - Akufo-Addo

Chris Nunoo & Joshua Bediako Koomson Politics Nov - 05 - 2023 , 09:19

“I am confident Mahamudu Bawumia with the assistance of his fellow contenders and all the other contestants will provide the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the strong leadership that will take on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 and inflict a firm substantive defeat on John Dramani Mahama, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

President Akufo-Addo in giving his assurance to help the newly elected flagbearer of the NPP to win the 2024 elections, said the move remains one of his main tasks.

He said he would assist Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with all his energy to help him win the election of 2024.

President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at a ceremony to outdoor Vice-President Bawumia as the newly elected flagbearer and leader of the NPP on Saturday night [Nov 4] in Accra, stressed that Ghana could not afford the return of the NDC especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

To that, end, he has called on all members of the party to pull together and join hands and work hard during the campaign.

The President acknowledged that the election next year would not be an easy election but expressed the hope that “when we are united and courageous, God will make the way for us to be victorious on December 7, 2024.”

President Akufo-Addo together with the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim symbolically handed over a flag of the party to Dr Bawumia to officially make him the new flagbearer and leader of the party.

Successful NPP presidential primary

President Akufo-Addo who was visibly excited about the peaceful and successful primary, expressed his gratitude to all members of this party including polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, regional and national executives, council of elders and the elections committee.

He said what transpired was a testimony that indeed Ghanaian democracy was safe in the hands of the NPP.

“You have shown the commitment of our party and tradition and democratic values.

“I want to really thank you very much for proving to all Ghanaians that truly NPP understands democratic governance,” he stated and further described the process as very transparent and peaceful.

President Akufo-Addo was full of praise for Dr Bawumia for how far he had come in the last sixteen years and congratulated him for the effort to become flagbearer.

Strong leadership

“Sixteen years of work with the party in opposition and in government has been rewarded by the party with this leadership that had been conferred upon you

“I am confident Mahamudu Bawumia with the assistance of his fellow contenders and all the other contestants, provide the party the strong leadership that will take on the NDC in 2024 and inflict a firm substantive defeat on John Dramani Mahama,” he emphasised.

He wished Dr Bawumia well and expressed optimism that he could unite party.

hile he passed on the baton to the new flagbearer, President Akufo-Addo said “Today I am passing on the flagbearer position of our party to a new leader and I want to thank every single NPP person that the last 16 years, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2020 could confirm your confidence in me to lead this great party.”

He said he would never ever forget the honour done him since the honour had allowed him to serve the party and through the party serve the people of Ghana.