'I speak English that brings money' - Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako alias Chairman Wontumi has rebuffed assertions that he struggles to express himself in the English language.
According to the businessman, he is confident about his proficiency given that he is able to communicate adequately whenever he transacts business.
After all, what is important is that, I am able to speak to communicate well and make my money, he said.
Reiterating that he studied General Arts in Secondary School, Wontumi further disclosed that the student who used to top his General Arts class was now a police officer [working for the state to pay him] while he (Wontumi) was in business [working paying himself].
"...We go there [secondary school] to make friends and also to have information that will help us in future," Mr Boasiako said in an interview on the Delay Show which was aired at the weekend.
When pressed further as to why he struggles to express himself in the English language, Chairman Wontumi further disclosed while he was in London, he ensured that he only focused on the expressions that would be profitable to him.
I don't speak useless English, I speak English that would bring in money that would make my workers comfortable and expand my companies, he said.
Delay's question in the television interview with Wontumi was premised on the fact that, some of Chairman Wontumi's old students from Prempeh College have been accusing him of not speaking very good English, that depicts that he was trained at one of the best boys senior high schools in Ghana.
In September last year, Wontumi drove his Ferrari to the Prempeh College campus in what he said was to motivate the students.
"When I was coming, I was using my Ferrari, so they said one teacher came and said the noise is big. This is what God has done, if you are rich, the signs will tell you this guy has changed," Wontumi said.
"I was average student (sic), I was always last but 10 in school... So we are here to make friends and integrity and for you to increase your wisdom. What the teachers teach us in class is just the certificate for us to go out and practice it there".