I'm not incompetent - Kojo Bonsu

Mr Kojo Bonsu, who is hoping to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer for Election 2020 has disagreed with suggestions that he was incompetent .
“My experience at Ghana Oil, my experience as the Chairman of the National Sports Council, Mayor of Kumasi and the work I have done in Ghana, I wonder how somebody would say there is a question mark with my competence. I believe in myself. I think I have performed. And even with the NDC unity walk I was able to bring thousands of people on the streets. When you do this, is it incompetence,” Mr. Bonsu asked when he addressed NDC supporters on Wednesday.
Mr. Bonsu last week expressed interest in the NDC’s
He has however been criticized by the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman,
“The fact that you have been a KMA Mayor does not qualify you to be President of Ghana. Jesus Christ! Let’s cry aloud, let’s be serious. The world is watching us. He is my very good friend, and when I see him, I will advise him to go and sleep somewhere. Please! We sit here, every Tom, Dick, and Harry gets up, and he wants to be what? If your ribs are not strong, you do not take punches,” Ade Coker said in a television interview with Citi TV on Monday.
In response, Mr. Bonsu insisted he has all it takes to contest the position.
“I’m not going to argue against anyone, I want the voters and the public to judge me,” he added.
I didn’t squander Rattray Park cash - Kojo Bonsu
Kojo Bonsu also rejected allegations he bloated the contract sum used for the construction of the now poorly maintained Kumasi Rattray Park when he served as the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.
The budget for the Rattary Park was $4.4 million. That was the budget. But the actual expenditure as I was leaving the office was about GHc5.4million, which if you do the equivalent translation
“It was a budget and funding from funding sources like UDF, IDF and a lot of funding sources. So we took money from there. So the difference of actual spent money and budget is totally a different thing. KMA is
The NDC has planned to elect its flagbearer in December this year for the 2020 presidential election.
Twelve people have shown interest in the vacant position including former President John Mahama, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, former NHIS boss, Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh, Alban Bagbin, Spio Garbrah among others.