Ga Central drain projects inaugurated

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly (GCMA) has constructed 350 metres of drains in some flood-prone areas of the municipality to curb floods during rainy season.
The drains, comprising of 1.2 storms drain, 0.9 and 0.6 U-drain was funded by the Japanese Government at 88,000 dollars through the Embassy of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.
As an initiative of the Nsunfa Central Residents Association, supported by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the GCMA, the grants were released to the assembly in March 2018 to commence the project in April 2018.
Areas that benefited from the Nsunfa –Sowutuom drains construction included Nsunfa, Antieku and Kokompe near Sowutuom.
Further construction
Inaugurating the drains in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said although they had constructed one side of the drains, she will continue to collaborate with the assembly to complete the other side.
“We have started and we will construct the ones at the other side to where it is necessary and so no one should feel we have done just a portion of it and that’s is all, we will not leave it at this point. We will continue the work so that it is completed,” she said.
She thanked the Japanese government and the embassy for assisting the assembly with the construction of the drains.
According to the Community Secretary of the Nsunfa Central Residents Association, Mr Joshua Ankrah, although the drains had been constructed, it had partially curbed floods in the area.
Since its completion in the middle of September, he confirmed that the area experienced floods but not as serious as it used to be.
MCE on floods
Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of GCMA, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey explained that the areas under the municipality were low lying and ,therefore, when it rained, the entire area was flooded because the water from the adjoining communities ended there.
Apart from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) that suffered the highest effects of the June third flooding in 2015, he indicated that the GCMA was second, explaining how people in the municipality were affected when it rains.
To tackle the issue, Dr Lamptey said the assembly had awarded a contract of roads and drains of about 13.3 kilometers, adding that the project had been delayed because the contractor was mobilising.
“When it comes to development, it is not only about the authorities but also traditional leaders and we have evidence that the chiefs are supportive.
We want to carry through this spirit of collaboration between communities and authorities so that we will be able to accelerate the development within our municipality.
Embassy’s support
For his part, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ghana, Mr Tsutomu Himeno said despite the many applications for developmental projects for communities, the clear commitment of the community convinced the embassy to support the project.