I'm not a clearing agent - President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he is not a "clearing agent" of people accused of corruption in his government.
According to him, he only announces findings of institutions mandated to investigate corruption or corrupt practices.
He said he had never cleared any appointee in his government of corruption and that all his appointee accused of corruption were subjected to investigations by responsible state institutions.
Answering questions during an interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021, that some people perceived him as a "clearing agent" of corrupt appointees in his government, President Akufo-Addo said his job was not to clear people accused of corruption.
For him, all his appointees who were accused of corruption were referred to appropriate state institutions to look into their issues, after which, he (President Akufo-Addo) acted on the investigations by such bodies.
President Akufo-Addo is touring the Greater Accra region.